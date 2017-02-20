Mark A Wachter

Marc Anthony Wachter, age 63 of Georgetown, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at his residence. He was born Nov 10, 1953 in Dayton, OH the son of Gayle McIntosh and the late Frank Wachter. He worked in construction.

Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by 1 sister; Angela Wachter.

He is survived by 1 son; Michael Beachler of Oxford, OH, 6 daughters; Danielle Beachler of Batavia, Emma Wachter of Decatur, Dorothy Wachter of Sardinia, Merri Beth Wachter of Georgetown, Frances Wachter of Georgetown, Melissa Wachter of FL, 1 sister; Theresa Wachter of Columbus, OH and 11 grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.