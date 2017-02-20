Jay R Purdy

Jay Roger Purdy, age 70 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, February 17, 2017 at Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired supervisor from the Ohio Department of Transportation, a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran and a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Purdy was born September 15, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late John R. and Helen (Games) Purdy. He was also preceded in death by one Uncle – Lloyd Games. Jay Roger Purdy, age 70 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, February 17, 2017 at Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired supervisor from the Ohio Department of Transportation, a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran and a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Purdy was born September 15, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late John R. and Helen (Games) Purdy. He was also preceded in death by one Uncle – Lloyd Games.

Mr. Purdy is survived by his companion and caregiver – Debby Pfeffer of Maysville, Kentucky; three step-children – Amy Gray of Georgetown, Ohio, Kenny Adams of Covington, Kentucky and Lori Highlander of Georgetown, Ohio; many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Sam Talley and Rev. James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps funeral honors detail from Quantico, Virginia.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The ALS Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221 Columbus, Ohio 43220.

