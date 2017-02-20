June Howser Marguerite A Fender Timothy D Harris Jay R Purdy Robin S Godwin Mark A Wachter Chester W Eyre Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Adult Education Center coming to county ‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park Brown County 4-H kicks off another year Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week” Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn
Chester W. Eyre, age 78, of the Mowrystown area, passed away, Thursday,  February 16, 2017 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.
 He was born May 9, 1938 in Highland County, Ohio, son of  the late John Raymond and Nettie Elizabeth Bridge Eyre.
Chester graduated Whiteoak High School in 1956. He was a National Guard veteran and attended Sardinia Church of Christ. Chester had been a trustee for Eagle Township for 24 years and a secretary for Southern Ohio Feeder Pig Association for several years. He was a farmer for all his life and drove a gas truck for the Farm Bureau for 8 years.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Eyre, whom he married on July 3, 1961 in Danville, Illinois, a daughter, Jill Eyre of Winchester, two granddaughters, Amberley (Justin) Stacy of Manchester and Regan Elizabeth Inlow of Winchester, great-grandson, Luke, two brothers, Hugh Eyre and Marvin (Shirley) Eyre, both of Mowrystown, several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert Alvin Eyre, Harold Eyre, Dene Eyre, and  Gene Eyre.
Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:00 am with Pastor Kevin Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the church on Sunday, February 19, 2017,  from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.
Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.
Contributions in Chester’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.  To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com

