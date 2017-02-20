Chester W. Eyre, age 78, of the Mowrystown area, passed away, Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born May 9, 1938 in Highland County, Ohio, son of the late John Raymond and Nettie Elizabeth Bridge Eyre.

Chester graduated Whiteoak High School in 1956. He was a National Guard veteran and attended Sardinia Church of Christ. Chester had been a trustee for Eagle Township for 24 years and a secretary for Southern Ohio Feeder Pig Association for several years. He was a farmer for all his life and drove a gas truck for the Farm Bureau for 8 years.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Eyre, whom he married on July 3, 1961 in Danville, Illinois, a daughter, Jill Eyre of Winchester, two granddaughters, Amberley (Justin) Stacy of Manchester and Regan Elizabeth Inlow of Winchester, great-grandson, Luke, two brothers, Hugh Eyre and Marvin (Shirley) Eyre, both of Mowrystown, several nieces, nephews, and close friends.

In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert Alvin Eyre, Harold Eyre, Dene Eyre, and Gene Eyre.

Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:00 am with Pastor Kevin Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Sunday, February 19, 2017, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

Contributions in Chester’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com