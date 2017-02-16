The Western Brown Junior High wrestling team recently wrapped up a successful season on the mats.
The junior high Broncos competed Feb. 4 at New Richmond in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference championships. The Broncos were able to win the SBAAC Tournament for the second year in a row. The junior high Broncos placed at every tournament that they competed in this season.
Their season highlights included: SBAAC champions, Battle of 32 champions, Batavia Invitational champions, Gallia Academy Wiseman Invitational champions, Franklin Invitational champions, Washington Court House Invitational champions, Hamilton Ross Holiday Dual runner-ups, and Western Brown Hammer and Anvil runner-ups.
Members of the Western Brown Junior High wrestling team, front row, from the left, are Chase Bradford, Justin Sidwell, AJ Hurt, Owen Bingamon, William Kohus, and Noah Horn; second row, Hunter Shepherd, Robbie Gray, Michael Woods, Gage Duncan, Lacie Reese, Caleb Ware, Drew Whitaker, and Steven Whitaker; back row, head coach Aaron Chase, Christian Young, Kris Darlington, Dylan Fisher, Gary Powell, Ryan Roquet, Anthony Wright, assistant coach Sam Dibello, and assistant coach Justin Dillinger.
Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season
