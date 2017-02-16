Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season

The Western Brown Junior High wrestling team recently wrapped up a successful season on the mats.

The junior high Broncos competed Feb. 4 at New Richmond in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference championships. The Broncos were able to win the SBAAC Tournament for the second year in a row. The junior high Broncos placed at every tournament that they competed in this season.

Their season highlights included: SBAAC champions, Battle of 32 champions, Batavia Invitational champions, Gallia Academy Wiseman Invitational champions, Franklin Invitational champions, Washington Court House Invitational champions, Hamilton Ross Holiday Dual runner-ups, and Western Brown Hammer and Anvil runner-ups.

Members of the Western Brown Junior High wrestling team, front row, from the left, are Chase Bradford, Justin Sidwell, AJ Hurt, Owen Bingamon, William Kohus, and Noah Horn; second row, Hunter Shepherd, Robbie Gray, Michael Woods, Gage Duncan, Lacie Reese, Caleb Ware, Drew Whitaker, and Steven Whitaker; back row, head coach Aaron Chase, Christian Young, Kris Darlington, Dylan Fisher, Gary Powell, Ryan Roquet, Anthony Wright, assistant coach Sam Dibello, and assistant coach Justin Dillinger.