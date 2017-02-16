‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park

By Martha B. Jacob –

Georgetown Village Council met in regular session Feb. 9, absent Village Administrator Art Owens who was unable to attend.

Following approving the minutes and paying the bills, council heard from Georgetown resident Nancy Montgomery who updated council on the project at the city park on installing a Senior Playground.

“I’ve met with the builder to get some ideas on different building options,” Montgomery said, “I’ve also met with an engineering architect who will be doing the drawings. They should be ready in the next couple of days.

“Southern Hills is building a structure we wanted. Georgetown Marble will be making the donor sign we want, and they gave us a great deal.”

Montgomery added that they were down to $2,665 left on a portion of the matching grant. She said she is continuing to search for grants.

In other business, Mayor Dale Cahall read a report from Owens that reported that advertisements for the Gaslight Theater Renovation Project will be in upcoming local newspapers. He said the pre-bid meeting will be held on Feb. 20 to discuss the scope of the project with potential bidders and the bid openings will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. in council chambers.

Owens also reported that the advertisement for the water main upgrade project will also be running in the paper and bid openings for that project will also be held on March 2, at noon in the council chambers.

Mayor Cahall told council that vehicles that had been budgeted for, resolutions should be written up for.

“One of these new cruisers in well within the administers budget,” Mayor Cahall said, “but again our attorney has suggested it would be better to pass a resolution for the purchase.”

Chief of Police Rob Freeland updated council on what’s been happening in his department.

“Corporal Kyle Singleton stopped a vehicle for a broken tail light on Jan. 18,” Chief Freeland said. “The vehicle was hesitant to stop and continued a couple of blocks before stopping. While Cpl. Singleton waited for the vehicle to stop he observed the passenger reaching in the back seat and ducking down.”

Freeland said that the driver was found to be driving under suspension and a K9 unit was requested. Digital scales, a substance believed to be methamphetamine and a glass pipe were located. Both suspects were charged.

Freeland reported that his officer responded to Forest Glade Apartments on Jan. 24 where a man was found ‘shooting up’ with a needle of crystal meth, a pipe and marijuana cigarettes were seized from the subject. He was charged.

The police department also responded to the 500 block of E. Grant Avenue for a domestic violence case. A man was arrested for unlawful restraint, domestic violence, possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia.

Council also adopted a resolution opposing State of Ohio collection of municipal business income tax. Also approved by council was an income tax ordinance change.