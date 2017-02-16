Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week”

  • News Democrat
By Martha B. Jacob –

More than 300 students at the Eastern Middle School helped kick-off a special ‘Kindness Week’ assembly Feb. 13, beginning with a proclamation made by Brown County Commissioner Daryll Gray
Students were asked to wear red for the day and met early in the day to assemble together to form a heart.
Principal of the school Jordan Michael opened the assembly and introduced Commissioner Gray.
Students took turns talking about kindnesses that everyone could do.
Brown County Deputy Dog Warden Barb Ashmore, who was accompanied by a small dog, talked to the kids about kindness to animals and how important it was. People who are kind to animals are usually kind people in general.
The students set up different boxes which will be made available to the students for collections of fleece blankets, dog treats, cans for monetary donations for animal cots.
Retired Colonel in the United States Marine Corps, and current Brown County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge Danny Bubp talked to the kids about how fortunate they were to live in a free country like America.
He stressed to the students the importance of staying in school which would allow them to choose their own career.
Deanna Vietze, executive director at Brown County Board of Mental Health and Addiction spoke on kindness to children in need, and kicked off a stuffed animal collection which would make their way to Brown County Children who were going through difficult times.
During the assembly the Middle School Choir performed just prior to the introduction of Becky Cropper who talked seriously about the importance of family kindness.
Cropper’s son Scott is a math teacher at Eastern and stood next to his mother at the event.
Scott talked about how his mother always use to tell him that ‘you can’t change the wind…but you can always adjust the sails.’
“When I was growing up I remember thinking to myself…’that’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard,” Scott Cropper said. “But as I’ve grown, I’ve learned just how true that statement is.”
Scott gave several examples of how his mother would find herself in a difficult situation, but manage to change things enough to save the day. The kids in attendance obviously enjoyed Mr. Croppers comments, as he received a round of applause.
“This week, during Kindness Week, I would like for all of you kids here this morning to think about just how important your families are,” Becky Cropper said. “Practice doing nice things for and with your family.”
The school has planned different events all week to celebrate ‘Kindness Week.”

