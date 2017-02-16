Brown County 4-H kicks off another year

By Wayne Gates –

Over 150 people turned out at the Brown County Fairgrounds on February 9 to see what the 4-H program has to offer.

“I’m really excited that we had that many come through. That’s up slightly from last year, so any time you grow, that’s a positive thing. It means that we got several people who were not in 4-H before are now learning about 4-H. I hope we will see it continue to grow,” said 4-H Educator and County Extension Director Christy Clary.

This is the second year that the 4-H open house has been held at the fairgrounds. Clary said that part of the idea is to remind the public that 4-H is not just a summer and fall activity.

“4-H is a year-round event. We have activities and educational opportunities going on year round,” said Clary.

“There is something for everyone when you start looking at all the project opportunities. We have projects that range from cooking to photography and creative arts, small engines, robotics, rockets, animal science.”

Clary said that various clubs set up booths where visitors could get more information on what the clubs offered.

“Different volunteers have different areas of knowledge, so sometimes people choose a club based on that,” Clary said.

“We also laid out every single project book that’s available so youth could come in and check out a book. It gives them a chance to learn a little bit more and ask questions.”

Guests were even able to check out project books to study in detail.

“Having that chance to check out a book before committing to a project sometimes makes a difference in them really enjoying the project and completing it,” Clary said.

She added that there is still time to join 4-H in 2017 before the April 1 deadline.

“Anyone interested should contact the extension office and we will help them get in contact with a 4-H club and answer any questions that they might have,” Clary said.

That number is (937) 378-6716.