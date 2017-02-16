Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Adult Education Center coming to county ‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park Brown County 4-H kicks off another year Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week” Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas
News

Brown County 4-H kicks off another year

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Wayne Gates –

Over 150 people turned out at the Brown County Fairgrounds on February 9 to see what the 4-H program has to offer.
“I’m really excited that we had that many come through.  That’s up slightly from last year, so any time you grow, that’s a positive thing.  It means that we got several people who were not in 4-H before are now learning about 4-H.  I hope we will see it continue to grow,” said 4-H Educator and County Extension Director Christy Clary.
This is the second year that the 4-H open house has been held at the fairgrounds.  Clary said that part of the idea is to remind the public that 4-H is not just a summer and fall activity.
“4-H is a year-round event.  We have activities and educational opportunities going on year round,” said Clary.
“There is something for everyone when you start looking at all the project opportunities. We have projects that range from cooking to photography and creative arts, small engines, robotics, rockets, animal science.”
Clary said that various clubs set up booths where visitors could get more information on what the clubs offered.
“Different volunteers have different areas of knowledge, so sometimes people choose a club based on that,” Clary said.
“We also laid out every single project book that’s available so youth could come in and check out a book. It gives them a chance to learn a little bit more and ask questions.”
Guests were even able to check out project books to study in detail.
“Having that chance to check out a book before committing to a project sometimes makes a difference in them really enjoying the project and completing it,” Clary said.
She added that there is still time to join 4-H in 2017 before the April 1 deadline.
“Anyone interested should contact the extension office and we will help them get in contact with a 4-H club and answer any questions that they might have,” Clary said.
That number is (937) 378-6716.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat