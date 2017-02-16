  • News Democrat
Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals

Western Brown’s Jake Henderson goes for the pin while wrestling for a victory over Mentor Lake Catholic’s Landyn Miller in the OHSAA Division II State Dual Team Tournament on Feb. 12. Photo by Garth Shanklin

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos’ dual team tournament run came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday, Feb. 12 at St. John Arena.
Following their run to claim the Division II, Region 15 title, the Bronco team advanced to the state quarterfinals to face Mentor Lake Catholic on Sunday.
After wrestlers in all weight classes had competed, the Broncos found themselves tied at 30 with the Mentor Lake Catholic team that they fell to in last year’s state dual team tournament.
To decide the winner, it came down to the ninth criterion (points from near-falls), which resulted in Mentor Lake Catholic coming away with a narrow 31-30 victory.
The state quarterfinal dual would start off with Western Brown junior Jedidiah Marlow claiming a decision win over Lake Catholic sophomore Tommy Frasier in the 106-pound battle.
Western Brown junior Brandon Lucas suffered a decision loss to Lake Catholic sophomore Conor McCrone in the 113-pound weight class.
Western Brown junior Seth Taylor pinned Lake Catholic freshman Tyler Renick for a win in the 120-pound bout.
Western Brown sophomore Tanner Donathan defeated Lake Catholic freshman Jake Carcelli by pin in the 126-pound match.
Lake Catholic senior Mitchell Skieres won by decision over Western Brown junior Jordan Hamblin in the 132-pound match, and then it was Lake Catholic junior Luke McKeon claiming a win by pin over Western Brown sophomore Blake Hurt in the 138-pound battle.
In the 145-pound match, it was Lake Catholic junior Kevon Freeman claiming a win by pin over Western Brown sophomore Derek Spears.
Western Brown senior Jake “Hondo” Henderson claimed a win by pin over Lake Catholic sophomore Landyn Miller.
In the 160-pound battle, it was Lake Catholic junior Matt Valentino winning by decision over Western Brown sophomore Dylan Mosher.
Western Brown junior Eric Altman won by decision over Lake Catholic senior Matt Werternberger in the 170-pound match.
Lake Catholic senior George Lassnick claimed a win by pin over Western Brown junior Davey Stamper in the 182-pound battle.
Lake Catholic sophomore Noah Wray won by decision over Western Brown junior Aaron Fischer.
Western Brown junior Justin Noble claimed a win by decision over Lake Catholic senior Hunter Williams in the 220-pound match, and it was Western Brown junior Seth Jermer winning by decision over Lake Catholic senior Delourn Mitchell.
The Broncos’ 2016-17 wrestling campaign isn’t over quite yet, as they prepare to compete in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Tournament at New Richmond on Feb. 18 and the upcoming individual Southwest District Division II Sectional Tournament that kicks off the following week.

