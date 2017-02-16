Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Adult Education Center coming to county ‘Senior Playground’ moving forward at Georgetown park Brown County 4-H kicks off another year Eastern Middle School celebrates “Kindness Week” Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas
Adult Education Center coming to county

By Wayne Gates –

By Wayne Gates –

Beginning this fall, adults will be able to attend full time classes at the north campus of Southern Hills Career and Technical Center.
The million dollar development on Eastwood Road  at State Route 32 is expected to open to students on Sept. 5, according to SHCTC Superintendent Kevin Kratzer.
“We will begin renovations on the building next week,” said Kratzer.
“Classes will begin in three different areas, public safety with fire/EMT and police officer certification,  a medical assistant program and manufacturing.”
SHCTC bought the building for $200 thousand, and is expected to spend approximately $800 thousand in renovations and equipment prior to opening.
“Last year, we served 1200 adults.  We would like to see that number double.  That will be a combination of our facilities in Mt. Orab and Georgetown,” said Kratzer.
“Our adult education department has been working for two years for us to become an accredited institution so students can pay for classes with federal student loans and grants.  Adults will pay for the classes but they will be eligible for student loans.”
Kratzer said that the industrial training arm of the new facility is very exciting.
“We’ll be working with Milicron and Stanley Black and Decker.  We’re going to have training facilities in an industrial type setting,” said Kratzer.
“To be able to say that you have a manufacturing training facility that will modify and customize training for your needs, that’s a pretty nice attraction to a company.”
Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford agreed.
“Everybody I meet with that is looking for a manufacturing site, the first thing that comes up is whether there is a local site to train future workers.  It’s a vital component to recruiting future economic growth,” said Lunsford.
“Making the decision to help move this facility forward is a commitment to the future growth of Brown County and all of southern Ohio.”
Part of the commitment from the Mt. Orab Port Authority was to sell the building at $400 thousand dollars less than market value, with the idea being that the future economic growth that results will be a good return on that investment.
Lunsford hopes that the new facility will help solve a long term problem for his village.
“One of the most important things in the region is the shortage of firefighters, EMT’s and paramedics.  This development will go a long way to helping solve that problem,” said Lunsford.
Kratzer said that even though the new adult education center will offer student loans, he doesn’t see that as competing with local colleges.
“I see us working with the Southern States and the UC Clermonts, not against them.  Colleges give degrees.  We are not in the degree business.  We give credentials,” Krazter said.
“When you come to us, you are coming to get a credential as a medical assistant or a police officer or firefighter.  There are also a variety of manufacturing credentials. We are getting ready to offer full time classes for credentials that will change people’s lives.”
When asked who he would like to thank for their help with the project, Kratzer was quick with a list.
“Bruce Lunsford, the Mt. Orab Village Council, the Mt. Orab Port Authority, my staff and my board of education,” he said.

