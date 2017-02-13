Tommy R Ring

Tommy Ray Ring, age 78 of Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY. He was born November 28, 1938 in Sardinia, OH the son of the late Chester and Louise (Marconette) Ring. He was a clerk for the railroad where he scheduled the trains. He was also an Army veteran during the Vietnam era and a member of the Sardinia Presbyterian Church. Tommy Ray Ring, age 78 of Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY. He was born November 28, 1938 in Sardinia, OH the son of the late Chester and Louise (Marconette) Ring. He was a clerk for the railroad where he scheduled the trains. He was also an Army veteran during the Vietnam era and a member of the Sardinia Presbyterian Church.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by 1 brother; Dickie Ring.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife Judy Ring of Alexandria, KY, 1 daughter; Jane Begley and husband Cecil of Alexandria, KY, 2 brothers; Donald Ring and wife Barbara of Williamsburg, OH, Fred Ring and wife Portia of Georgetown, 2 grandchildren; Nathaniel Ray Begley and Sarah Ann Begley and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Sardinia United Methodist Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Rev. Jamie Wirth will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Sardinia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from11:00 AM-1:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206.