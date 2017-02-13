Jeffrey C Clark

Jeffrey Calvin Clark, age 53 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, February 10, 2017 at his residence. He was a retired Pharmacist, a member of the Zebulon Lodge #273 F&AM in Prestonsburg, Kentucky and a member of the National Rifle Association. Jeffrey was born May 1, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio the son of Ida Sue (Simpkins) Clark of Prestonsburg, Kentucky and the late Russell Clark. Jeffrey Calvin Clark, age 53 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, February 10, 2017 at his residence. He was a retired Pharmacist, a member of the Zebulon Lodge #273 F&AM in Prestonsburg, Kentucky and a member of the National Rifle Association. Jeffrey was born May 1, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio the son of Ida Sue (Simpkins) Clark of Prestonsburg, Kentucky and the late Russell Clark.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of twelve years – Karen (Sears) Clark whom he married July 24, 2004; one brother – Brad Clark and wife Donna of Pittsboro, North Carolina; mother-in-law – Evelyn Sears of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Kenny Sears and wife Diane of Cold Spring, Kentucky and David Sears of Newark, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Donna Arnold and husband Denny of Cincinnati, Ohio and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Hall Funeral Home, Rt 80 & Rt 122, Martin, Kentucky. Stephen Clark and Roy Harlow will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the Hall Funeral Home. The Cahalll Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.