Darrell Inskeep

Darrell (Skip) Inskeep, age 96 of Russellville, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born June 4, 1920, on a farm near Ash Ridge, OH. Darrell (Skip) Inskeep, age 96 of Russellville, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born June 4, 1920, on a farm near Ash Ridge, OH.

He was the son of Eric and Lora (Wagner) Inskeep.

Skip attended Russellville High School and was a veteran of World War II, serving in England and France. While in England he met and married his wife, Dorothy Johns, in November of 1944. They were married 62 years until her passing in 2006. After he returned home from the war, Skip began his career as a mechanic in a local garage. He purchased the Shell gas station and it became known as “Skip’s Garage” where he continued for over 60 years. Skip said that he only wanted to help people and that he did.

He was a member of the Russellville Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and was fire chief for a number of years. He was a 65 year member of the Russellville Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He, also, was a member of The American Legion for 70 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his parents, Eric and Lora Inskeep, and four sisters, Veva Britain, Wanda Brittain, Ruby Crocker and Barbara Truesdell. He leaves several nephews and two nieces.

Masonic Services will begin at 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. The funeral service will immediately follow. Ken Johnson will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery with military services by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 PM prior to the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Russellville Fire Dept, PO Box 268, Russellville, OH 45168.