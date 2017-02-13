Carole Metzger (nee Williams) was born March 1, 1944 and passed away February 12, 2017 at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald Metzger; children, Jerry (Leona) Metzger, Jeffery (Debbie) Metzger and Amanda (Kelly Hicks) Butler; grandchildren, Katie (Kevin) Burwinkel, Jonie Metzger, Angie (Will) Thomure, Daniel Metzger, Dana Butler, Hannah (Jeremy) Jackson, Jacob Metzger, Thad (Heather) Conover and Tiffany (Matthew Younker) Thiel; great grandchildren, Shawn Burwinkel, Caleb Burwinkel, Sawyer Jackson, Jacob Conover, Matthew Conover and Daisy Conover; sister, Barbara Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Williams. Friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Friday February 17, 2017 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester, OH 45107, where services will be held on Saturday February 18, 2017 at 10 AM. Interment Edwardsville Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Fayetteville Life Squad, PO Box 204 Fayetteville, OH 45118 or Bethesda Foundation, 10500 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242. To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com