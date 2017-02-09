Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0
Fayetteville’s Max Lanham racked up 30 points to lead the way in the Rockets’ Feb. 6 win over Bethel-Tate. Above, Lanham rises for a score in the Rockets’ win over Ripley.

Fayetteville boys top Bethel-Tate for third straight win –

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets started out their 2016-17 basketball season winning just one of their first nine games, but the turn of the new year has also brought some well-deserved success on the court for the hard-working crew.
Since the beginning of January the Rockets have managed to pull out six wins, upping their Southern Hills Athletic Conference record to 5-6 and their overall record to 7-13.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Rockets claimed their third consecutive victory by topping the now 13-4 Bethel-Tate Tigers 67-63 in a non-league contest at Fayetteville-Perry High School, coming off recent victories over Eastern (57-56) and Middletown Christian (57-48).
The Rockets have been competitive throughout the season, suffering narrow losses in a number of games this season. But in recent weeks the Rockets have gotten over that hump, learning how to close and bring home victories while gaining some needed confidence.
“They found out how to win, and they believe they can win,” said Fayetteville-Perry head coach Jason Iles. “We’re coming together and we’re peaking at the right time. They’re resilient and they work hard…I think that’s the key.”
Fayetteville senior Max Lanham, who has proven to be one of the strongest offensive threats in the SHAC with an average of 22 points per game, led the Rockets in scoring with 30 points in Tuesday’s win over Bethel-Tate, sinking 11 shots from the field, including two three-pointers, and connecting on six attempts from the foul line.
Also reaching double figures in scoring for the Rockets were sophomore CJ McCulley and junior Zak Smyth.
McCulley drained five field goals, including three three-pointers, to finish with 13 points, while Smyth buried three shots from the field and five from the charity stripe to end the night with 11 points.
“Early in the season they struggled to find their identity, but they’ve come a long way,” Iles said of his Rockets following their three straight wins. “We’re playing very well.”
The Rockets have hit their hot streak in the final weeks of the season just before the start of the post-season tourney, where they will compete on the Division IV level with intentions of making a nice tourney run.
Post-season tournament draws are this weekend, so be on the lookout for the upcoming editions of The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, and The Brown County Press for updates.

