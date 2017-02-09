Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets

By Wade Linville –

Another exciting regular season of high school girls’ basketball has come to a close for the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets.

The Lady Rockets were scheduled to wrap up their regular season schedule with a league contest at home against the Fairfield Lady Lions on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Lady Rockets held a overall record of 10-11 and a record of 6-6 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play heading into Thursday’s league bout.

The Lady Rockets entered their final regular season contest coming off road losses to Williamsburg and Peebles, looking to snap the two-game slide by finishing off their regular season on a winning note.

The Lady Rockets begin play in the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Monroe High School on Feb. 21,

The Lady Rockets received the No. 4 seed and have a bye for round one of the sectional tourney, scheduled to take on the winner of the round one match-up between No. 11 seed Lockland and No. 9 seed Middletown Christian.

The Lady Rockets are the highest seed in their sectional bracket at Monroe High School, putting them in a good position to bring home another sectional title.