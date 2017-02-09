Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown Lady G-Men, backed by excellent shooting, cruised to a 55-43 victory over the visiting Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets on Monday, Feb. 6.

Monday’s win marked the third straight for the Lady G-Men, a young team that has shown a great deal of improvement while battling inexperience and injury this season.

“I was real happy with the way we played. I think we’re getting a little tougher,” Georgetown head coach Bernie Cropper said of his Lady G-Men following the win over CNE.

The Lady G-Men suffered a narrow 41-40 loss the first time they faced CNE on the Lady Rockets’ home court on Jan. 5, but the Georgetown varsity team were well-prepared the second time the two teams faced in league play.

The Lady Rockets started off the game placing a great deal of focus on one of the Lady G-Men’s top scorers, sophomore forward/guard Kennedy Underwood, which opened up the perimeter for some skilled freshman shooters on the Georgetown varsity team.

Georgetown’s freshman guard Allyson McHenry drained a three-pointer to kick off scoring for the game, then it was freshman teammate Hailey Gregory rifling in a three-pointer to lift the Lady G-Men to an early 6-0 lead.

CNE’s Andrea Johnson put a stop to the early Georgetown run by sinking a three-pointer to narrow the margin to 6-3.

The Lady G-Men would also find some success from the charity stripe early on, as freshman Emilee Thomas was fouled on a shot and ventured to the foul line to sink both attempts, expanding the Georgetown lead to 8-3 in the first period of play.

The Lady G-Men’s lead was quickly cut to two points as junior Kassie Billow buried a shot from beyond the arc.

McHenry banked in a shot from inside the arc to lift the Lady G-Men to a 10-6 lead.

Underwood got in on the scoring action late in the first period, connecting on four-of-four attempts from the foul line.

At the end of the first period, the Lady G-Men held a 14-13 lead.

After going scoreless in the first period, Georgetown senior Kassidy Seigla came through with six points in the second period, sinking a free throw, a two-point field goal, and one three-pointer. McHenry would bury her second three-pointer of the night in the second frame while Thomas shot for two second-quarter points to help lift the Lady G-Men to a 28-25 lead at halftime.

The Lady G-Men took control in the second half, outscoring the Rockets 27-18 to claim the victory.

Seigla, Hailey Gregory, and McHenry all buried three-pointers in the third quarter of play. Hailey Gregory also came through with two field goals from inside the arc in the third period to help the Lady G-Men outscore the Rockets 17-11 in the frame.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady G-Men held a 45-36 advantage.

The Lady G-Men capped off the victory by outscoring the Rockets 10-7 in the fourth quarter.

“I thought our defense was solid in the second half,” said Cropper. “Seigla really played like a leader.”

It was Hailey Gregory leading the way in scoring for the Lady G-Men in Monday’s win over CNE, sinking three shots from inside the arc, a pair of three-pointers, and going a perfect two-for-two from the foul line.

Seigla finished with 13 points, draining three two-point field goals, a three-pointer, and one free throw.

McHenry also reached double figures in scoring with 11 points, rifling in three shots from beyond the arc and one two-point field goal.

Underwood ended the night with nine points while also playing a key role on the defensive end for the Lady G-Men. The majority of Underwood’s point came from the charity stripe, where she connected on seven-of-11 attempts.

Thomas finished with six points, and freshman Hannah Gregory contributed two points to Georgetown’s side of the scoreboard.

The Lady G-Men rose to a overall record of 8-12 with Monday’s win over CNE.

The Lady G-Men were scheduled to host the Blanchester Lady Wildcats in their final game of the regular season on Feb. 9.

After competing in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Tournament, the Lady G-Men move on to Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament play where, as the No. 5 seed, they will face No. 7 seed Cincinnati Christian Academy (8-13) on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Monroe High School.