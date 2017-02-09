Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0
Written by News Democrat
Georgetown’s Kassidy Seigla fires from three-point range in the Lady G-Men’s Feb. 6 win over Clermont Northeastern.

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown Lady G-Men, backed by excellent shooting, cruised to a 55-43 victory over the visiting Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets on Monday, Feb. 6.
Monday’s win marked the third straight for the Lady G-Men, a young team that has shown a great deal of improvement while battling inexperience and injury this season.
“I was real happy with the way we played. I think we’re getting a little tougher,” Georgetown head coach Bernie Cropper said of his Lady G-Men following the win over CNE.
The Lady G-Men suffered a narrow 41-40 loss the first time they faced CNE on the Lady Rockets’ home court on Jan. 5, but the Georgetown varsity team were well-prepared the second time the two teams faced in league play.
The Lady Rockets started off the game placing a great deal of focus on one of the Lady G-Men’s top scorers, sophomore forward/guard Kennedy Underwood, which opened up the perimeter for some skilled freshman shooters on the Georgetown varsity team.
Georgetown’s freshman guard Allyson McHenry drained a three-pointer to kick off scoring for the game, then it was freshman teammate Hailey Gregory rifling in a three-pointer to lift the Lady G-Men to an early 6-0 lead.
CNE’s Andrea Johnson put a stop to the early Georgetown run by sinking a three-pointer to narrow the margin to 6-3.
The Lady G-Men would also find some success from the charity stripe early on, as freshman Emilee Thomas was fouled on a shot and ventured to the foul line to sink both attempts, expanding the Georgetown lead to 8-3 in the first period of play.
The Lady G-Men’s lead was quickly cut to two points as junior Kassie Billow buried a shot from beyond the arc.
McHenry banked in a shot from inside the arc to lift the Lady G-Men to a 10-6 lead.
Underwood got in on the scoring action late in the first period, connecting on four-of-four attempts from the foul line.
At the end of the first period, the Lady G-Men held a 14-13 lead.
After going scoreless in the first period, Georgetown senior Kassidy Seigla came through with six points in the second period, sinking a free throw, a two-point field goal, and one three-pointer. McHenry would bury her second three-pointer of the night in the second frame while Thomas shot for two second-quarter points to help lift the Lady G-Men to a 28-25 lead at halftime.
The Lady G-Men took control in the second half, outscoring the Rockets 27-18 to claim the victory.
Seigla, Hailey Gregory, and McHenry all buried three-pointers in the third quarter of play. Hailey Gregory also came through with two field goals from inside the arc in the third period to help the Lady G-Men outscore the Rockets 17-11 in the frame.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady G-Men held a 45-36 advantage.
The Lady G-Men capped off the victory by outscoring the Rockets 10-7 in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our defense was solid in the second half,” said Cropper. “Seigla really played like a leader.”
It was Hailey Gregory leading the way in scoring for the Lady G-Men in Monday’s win over CNE, sinking three shots from inside the arc, a pair of three-pointers, and going a perfect two-for-two from the foul line.
Seigla finished with 13 points, draining three two-point field goals, a three-pointer, and one free throw.
McHenry also reached double figures in scoring with 11 points, rifling in three shots from beyond the arc and one two-point field goal.
Underwood ended the night with nine points while also playing a key role on the defensive end for the Lady G-Men. The majority of Underwood’s point came from the charity stripe, where she connected on seven-of-11 attempts.
Thomas finished with six points, and freshman Hannah Gregory contributed two points to Georgetown’s side of the scoreboard.
The Lady G-Men rose to a overall record of 8-12 with Monday’s win over CNE.
The Lady G-Men were scheduled to host the Blanchester Lady Wildcats in their final game of the regular season on Feb. 9.
After competing in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Tournament, the Lady G-Men move on to Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament play where, as the No. 5 seed, they will face No. 7 seed Cincinnati Christian Academy (8-13) on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Monroe High School.

