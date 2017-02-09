  • News Democrat
  • Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night
Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0
Sports

Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Eastern seniors Blake Rigdon and Jacob Diener (back) present basketballs signed by Eastern basketball players and coaches to disabled students Cory Burchell and Peyton Murphy during Senior Night on Feb. 7.

By Wade Linville –

Tuesday marked Senior Night at Eastern High School, an evening that would warm the hearts of all Warrior fans who came out to show their support.
During the Senior Night ceremony, seniors Blake Rigdon and Jacob Diener of the Eastern varsity basketball team presented two fellow students who suffer from disabilities, Peyton Murphy and Cory Burchell, with basketballs signed by the Eastern players and coaches.
“I hope they really know how much this meant to Kelly Murphy (Peyton’s mother), Peyton and I as well as Cory and his family,” Peyton’s father, Nathan Murphy, posted on social media following the Senior Night ceremony.
Peyton is a senior at Eastern High School who has been disabled since he was born. Both Burchell and Murphy hold a deep love for the game of basketball.
The signed basketballs were a way to give thanks to Murphy and Burchell for their strong support of the Eastern High School basketball teams.
Peyton Murphy was so proud of his basketball signed by the players and coaches that he would take the ball to bed with him that night.
Rigdon, also a star runner on the Eastern cross country and track teams, took part in a 5K benefit race called “Paces for Peyton” during the summer which raised approximately $15,000 toward the purchase of a handicapped accessible van for Murphy. Rigdon won the 5K race.
The Eastern varsity boys would suffer a 56-38 loss to the skilled Peebles Indians on Senior Night, but the loss is not what will remain in the memories of Warrior fans for the long term. The special moment that took place at mid-court on Senior Night will provide Murphy and Burchell with memories they will carry with them for the rest of their lives, and their basketballs bearing the names of their favorite high school players and coaches will be there to remind them that the love they have given to the Eastern Warriors is shared.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat