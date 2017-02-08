Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Martha B. Jacob –

Todd B. Rumpke, regional vice president at Rumpke Waste and Recycling lost his battle with cancer on Sept. 7, 2016 at the age of 53.

On January 30, this year Todd was honored by the Brown County Chamber of Commerce with the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award which was accepted by his cousin Bill Rumpke Jr.

Todd’s wife Sonya described her husband as being a wonderful and generous man, and as the best husband, father and friend that anyone could ask for.

“Todd would always say…’Just do the right thing,’ Sonya recalled, “He was a man of his word. He was down to earth, upbeat and positive, and you always knew where you stood with him. He was also passionate about life and very proud of his work and involvement in one of the nation’s largest family-owned companies.”

Todd Rumpke worked at Rumpke his entire life. Growing up, he would go to work with his father learning about the company. During his career, he worked as a Rumpke park employee, a general laborer, a driver and route manager.

Proving his skills, he was promoted to district manager for Rumpke’s Portsmouth and Beech Hollow, Ohio locations and in 2002 he was promoted again to regional vice president of Rumpke’s Southeast Market which includes Brown County.

“Todd managed three landfills and hundreds of employees,” Sonya said. “He considered the employees he managed part of his extended family. During his tenure, he worked to expand sites and implement new environmentally-beneficial technology.”

Sonya said that Todd oversaw the construction of a landfill gas recovery system at the Pendleton County, Kentucky, Landfill and began planning a second landfill gas recovery facility at the Brown County Landfill. The gas is converted into useable energy.

Todd Rumpke earned a bachelor’s degree in general business and personnel management from Miami University. He was also a MOLO (Manager of Landfill Operations) and Kentucky State Certified Landfill Manager.

Sonya said that her husband’s family was extremely important to him and he cherished his parents Mary and the late Tom Rumpke and his sons Tyler, Zakk and Brock and wanted only the best “Todd played men’s league hockey for several years, “Sonya said, “But he loved all sports and he especially enjoyed watching and coaching his sons. He was the hockey coach for nearly 20 years. Since his passing we are asking that all memorial gifts be submitted to the newly formed Todd B. Rumpke Memorial Fund of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation to support Catholic education scholarships for families in need.”

Anyone who knew Todd, knew how involved he was and how much he enjoyed drag racing. In 2008 he began autocrossing and road racing.

“Todd had many friends in the racing world and they honored Todd on September 10 by racing his corvette to first place at the 2016 LS Holley Fest in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” she said. “During the event, they retired Todd’s racing number, 63.

“Tom was devoted to his family, he was an adoring father and a loving son. He was the light in my life, and my best friend.

“He will be missed forever.”