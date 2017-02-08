  • News Democrat
  • Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets
News

Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Martha B. Jacob –

Todd B. Rumpke, regional vice president at Rumpke Waste and Recycling lost his battle with cancer on Sept. 7, 2016 at the age of 53.
On January 30, this year Todd was honored by the Brown County Chamber of Commerce with the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award which was accepted by his cousin Bill Rumpke Jr.
Todd’s wife Sonya described her husband as being a wonderful and generous man, and as the best husband, father and friend that anyone could ask for.
“Todd would always say…’Just do the right thing,’ Sonya recalled, “He was a man of his word. He was down to earth, upbeat and positive, and you always knew where you stood with him. He was also passionate about life and very proud of his work and involvement in one of the nation’s largest family-owned companies.”
Todd Rumpke worked at Rumpke his entire life. Growing up, he would go to work with his father learning about the company. During his career, he worked as a Rumpke park employee, a general laborer, a driver and route manager.
Proving his skills, he was promoted to district manager for Rumpke’s Portsmouth and Beech Hollow, Ohio locations and in 2002 he was promoted again to regional vice president of Rumpke’s Southeast Market which includes Brown County.
“Todd managed three landfills and hundreds of employees,” Sonya said. “He considered the employees he managed part of his extended family. During his tenure, he worked to expand sites and implement new environmentally-beneficial technology.”
Sonya said that Todd oversaw the construction of a landfill gas recovery system at the Pendleton County, Kentucky, Landfill and began planning a second landfill gas recovery facility at the Brown County Landfill. The gas is converted into useable energy.
Todd Rumpke earned a bachelor’s degree in general business and personnel management from Miami University. He was also a MOLO (Manager of Landfill Operations) and Kentucky State Certified Landfill Manager.
Sonya said that her husband’s family was extremely important to him and he cherished his parents Mary and the late Tom Rumpke and his sons Tyler, Zakk and Brock and wanted only the best “Todd played men’s league hockey for several years, “Sonya said, “But he loved all sports and he especially enjoyed watching and coaching his sons. He was the hockey coach for nearly 20 years. Since his passing we are asking that all memorial gifts be submitted to the newly formed Todd B. Rumpke Memorial Fund of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation to support Catholic education scholarships for families in need.”
Anyone who knew Todd, knew how involved he was and how much he enjoyed drag racing. In 2008 he began autocrossing and road racing.
“Todd had many friends in the racing world and they honored Todd on September 10 by racing his corvette to first place at the 2016  LS Holley Fest in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” she said. “During the event, they retired Todd’s racing number, 63.
“Tom was devoted to his family, he was an adoring father and a loving son. He was the light in my life, and my best friend.
“He will be missed forever.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat