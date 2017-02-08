State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets
Three sentenced in common pleas

Three people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Tyler Fulton
On December 16 2016, a 4 Count indictment was filed against Tyler Douglas Fulton, Case No. 2016-2266.
The indictment charged Count 1, Grand Theft When Property is a Firearm, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine in the amount of $10,000.00, Count 4, Receiving  Stolen Property, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty 18 months in prison, and a $5000.00 fine, Count 2, Theft, and Count 3, Receiving Stolen Property, both felonies of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine.
On January 11, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Fulton to 2 years of community control sanctions, intensive probation upon completion of STAR Program plus any Aftercare, that can include Transitional Living, and payment of restitution.  Counts 2, 3 & 4  are dismissed.

Brandon McCarty
On January 11, 2017, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on April 12, 2016, against Defendant, Brandon S. McCarty, in Case No. 2015-2337.
The Defendant has been convicted of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00.
Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.   Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.
Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. McCarty to serve 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.
The Court will consider Judicial Release into STAR at the appropriate time.

Ashleigh Thomas
On November 30, 2016, a 6 Count indictment was filed against Ashleigh R. Thomas, in Case No. 2016-2251.
The indictment charged Count 3, Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00; Count 1, Grand Theft, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison, a $5,000.00 fine and Counts 2, 4, 5 & 6, Receiving Stolen Property, all felonies of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine.
On January 11, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 1 & 3 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Thomas, as to Count 1, confinement of 12 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Restitution, Count 3, confinement of 3 years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Count 1.
The Court will consider Judicial Release into STAR at the appropriate time.   Counts 2, 4, 5 & 6 are dismissed.

