Three sentenced in common pleas

Three people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Tyler Fulton

On December 16 2016, a 4 Count indictment was filed against Tyler Douglas Fulton, Case No. 2016-2266.

The indictment charged Count 1, Grand Theft When Property is a Firearm, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine in the amount of $10,000.00, Count 4, Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty 18 months in prison, and a $5000.00 fine, Count 2, Theft, and Count 3, Receiving Stolen Property, both felonies of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine.

On January 11, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Fulton to 2 years of community control sanctions, intensive probation upon completion of STAR Program plus any Aftercare, that can include Transitional Living, and payment of restitution. Counts 2, 3 & 4 are dismissed.

Brandon McCarty

On January 11, 2017, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on April 12, 2016, against Defendant, Brandon S. McCarty, in Case No. 2015-2337.

The Defendant has been convicted of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00.

Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. McCarty to serve 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.

The Court will consider Judicial Release into STAR at the appropriate time.

Ashleigh Thomas

On November 30, 2016, a 6 Count indictment was filed against Ashleigh R. Thomas, in Case No. 2016-2251.

The indictment charged Count 3, Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00; Count 1, Grand Theft, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison, a $5,000.00 fine and Counts 2, 4, 5 & 6, Receiving Stolen Property, all felonies of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine.

On January 11, 2017, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 1 & 3 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Thomas, as to Count 1, confinement of 12 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Restitution, Count 3, confinement of 3 years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Count 1.

The Court will consider Judicial Release into STAR at the appropriate time. Counts 2, 4, 5 & 6 are dismissed.