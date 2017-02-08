Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials

By Martha B. Jacob –

There is a young celebrity, from the Village of Hamersville, Isaiah Cooper and he has a bright future in acting. His grandmother Linda Cooper, is also somewhat of a celebrity after teaching school in Hamersville for 34 years.

“I love talking about my grandson Isaiah,” Linda Cooper said. “He is 10 now but he use to watch TV and he would always say, ‘I want to be like those kids on TV’. So when he turned 8 years old he started attending John Casablancas Acting and Modeling School. After he graduated he was accepted by MTM (Modeling Talent Management.)”

Linda said that in 2015, he auditioned for the Dallas Expo, where 25 children were picked from Cincinnati to go to Dallas.

“Isaiah was exposed to a lot of agents from all over when he was in Dallas,” Cooper said. “He had to walk the runway, do a monologue and cold read in front of about 1,000 people which included instructors, other participants and about 50 different agents.

“After day four of participating in this event, Isaiah received six call-backs from Los Angeles and one from New York. It was so exciting for us all.”

Cooper said that in January of 2016 the family went to Hollywood to see what interest there may be there. They returned to Ohio in March, and after school was out returned to LA for the summer.

“In September, we took Isaiah to the Maverick Artist Agency and things really began to happen,” she said.

“He received a call back and was cast for a Toyota Highland commercial which lasted for about four days. It was really something to watch how quickly they would change sets.”

Cooper said that six commercials were made from the one shoot. Isaiah also made a Nickelodeon Christmas commercial in November which was shown locally.

Just in the past week, Isaiah’s agent contacted him about a Mattel commercial they wanted him for.

“Isaiah is currently attending school at Monroe Elementary in New Richmond but he went to Kindergarten at Hamersville,” Cooper said. “My grandson is doing what he’s always wanted to do, and I have a feeling, this is just the beginning for him.”

Isaiah is son of Zane Cooper and Jessica Johnson.

To few the commercials Isaiah has been in, please visit youtube.com Discovery Machine/Toyota Highlander 2017/Toyota or visit youtube.com Nickelodeon US 2016 Christmas/HD King Sat TV.