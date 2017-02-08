State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools Proposed school budget numbers released by Kasich Todd Rumpke remembered, honored with Lifetime Achievement Award Ten year old from Hamersville appears in commercials Three sentenced in common pleas Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets
State Senator Uecker tours Georgetown schools

By Wayne Gates –

Ohio State Senator Joe Uecker recently spent most of a day visiting the Georgetown system.
“He was kind enough to spend five hours of his time with us.  I’m grateful that he took that time to engage our people.  I think our staff felt honored that he picked Georgetown to come and observe,” said Georgetown Superinten-dent Christopher Burrows.
“The thing that he kept saying was that he could tell that there is a lot of pride around this place.  From my observation, he was pleasantly surprised by the climate of the school and how the kids responded to him.  When he went into the Kindergarten class, he got about 25 hugs.”
Uecker said that he was very pleased with the visit.
“They invited me and wanted to show me what they were all about.  We are just getting into the state budget and it helps me to have a perspective of what we are talking about when we deal with numbers.  It was a great atmosphere, a good learning environment.”
Uecker was also mistaken for another politician with a bit of a higher profile.
“When he went to the K-2 classes and I asked if anyone knows who this is, he was called Donald Trump three times,” said Burrows.
Older students spent time with Senator Uecker as well.
“We had a small focus group of high school students to talk with him and he engaged these kids and asked them about education.  He asked them what they would change if they were him.  That was a really neat conversation to observe,” Burrows said.
Both Uecker and Burrows commented on the value of lawmakers getting a first hand look at how thier actions affect citizens in their districts.
“I think that the more we can collectively engage with our legislative representatives, the better decisions they will make.  I don’t think they make bad decisions on purpose, but the make them with the information they have at the time.  Often that is not a perspective from the trenches of public education,” said Burrows.
Uecker expressed the same thought.
“It’s good to come out of the ivory tower and get a good look at what your cause and effect can be.  I enjoyed getting some first hand insight on what public education is all about,” he said.

