Robert C Downs Sr

Robert “Bob” C. Downs Sr., 75 of Mount Orab, OH., passed away February 5, 2017. He was born February 11, 1941 to the late John and Edna (McIntosh) Downs. Robert is survived by his children: Sheena Marie (Dennis) Dermondy of Milford, OH; Robert C. (Cathy) Downs Jr. of Felicity, OH; Gary L. Downs of Mount Orab, OH; Teresa A. (Daniel Merrill) Back of Morgantown, KY; and Terry L. (Chelsey) Downs of New Vienna, OH. He is also leaving behind 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann (nee Durbin) Downs. Robert retired from Senco Products, he loved mechanical work, and greatly enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the New Harmony United Methodist Church, located at 1775 New Harmony Shiloh Rd, Williamsburg, OH 45176; services will begin at 12:00 pm, family and friends are welcome from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at the New Harmony Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Hope. Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.