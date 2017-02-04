Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic
Obituaries

Chester A Lanter

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Chester “Chetty” Allen Lanter, age 81 of Bowersville, passed away Monday January 30, 2017 at the Heartland of Beavercreek.

He was born February 2, 1935 in Winchester, Ohio the son of the late Lester Francis and Emma (Barr) Lanter.  Chetty worked 38 years as a heavy equipment operator for the Glenn Rhoades Construction Company.  He served on the Mt. Orab Fire Department for 25 years and 7 years as Fire Chief.  Under his leadership the department’s Cadet Fireman Program was launched in 1975.  He also helped to start the Mt. Orab Life Squad and helped construct the Pilgrim Holiness Church (Wesleyan Church) in Mt. Orab in 1964.  He served on the Board of Public Affairs for several terms and was also a councilman for several years in Mt. Orab.  He was the fire inspector for Sterling Township and in his earlier years he was the projection operator for the Ripley Movie Theatre.   Chetty enjoyed working with his hands, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by three children, Tammi (Dennis) Lanter Shiveley of Batavia, Scott Lanter of Wilmington, and Troy (Jessie) Lanter of Jamestown; two step-children, Lori (John Davenport) Cline of Jamestown, and Ryan (Kim Reed) Cline of Bowersville; one grandson, Connor; four step-grandchildren, Cheyenne, McKinna, Mason, Marley, several nieces and nephews, and his wife Elaine.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten siblings, Ralph Lanter, Carl Lanter, Clifford Lanter, Paul Lanter, Glen Lanter, Larry Lanter, Mabel Bloom, Bernice Herrmann, Shirley Swearingen, Connie Conn, one granddaughter, Rebecca Shiveley.

Funeral services were held Saturday February 4, 2017 at the Bowersville United Methodist Church.  Rev. Will Duke will be officiated.  Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville.  Memorial contributions may be in Mr. Chester Lanter’s name to the Village of Mt. Orab Fire Department, 107 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro served the family.  To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat