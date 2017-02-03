Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments
Obituaries

Robert L Orr

About

Robert Louis “Beaver” Orr, age 79, of Sardinia, Ohio, died  Thursday, February 2, 2017 at his home in Sardinia.  He was born September 26, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late  Ralph John Orr and Gladys Laverne Williams Orr.

Beaver served 30 years in the United States Military; 10 years in the Army and 20 years in the Air Force.  He also retired from General Motors after 30 years and was a volunteer on the Sardinia Fire Department and a former member of the Sardinia Life Squad.

He was a member of the Sardinia Masonic Lodge #254 F&AM, the American Legion Post #755, the DAV, and the Peace Lutheran Church.

Surviving is his wife, Carol Ann Orr of Sardinia, whom he married November 7, 2007,  daughter, Cindy (Robert) Chaney of Sardinia, daughter, Tina (John) Lewis of Sardinia, son, Rudy (Kristina) Orr of Sardinia, son, John (Mary) Orr of Eastgate, 4 step-children, 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Dorothy Orr of Sardinia, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Orr was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Evan Orr,William Thomas Orr, and a sister-in-law, Mary Katherine Orr.

Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, Sunday February 5, 2017 at 3:00 pm with Kevin Hamilton officiating.  Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery where the American legion  Post #755 Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received at the Sardinia Church of Christ Sunday, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Masonic services will be held at 3:00 with traditional service immediately following.

Contributions in Beaver’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post #755 or the Sardinia Fire Department. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.  To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com

