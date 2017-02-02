Seven indicted by county grand jury

By Wayne Gates –

Seven people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on January 26 on a variety of charges.

Stephan Evans, 30 of Williamsburg, is charged with Burglary, misdemeanor Petty Theft and misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property.

Angela Jones-Groves, 23 of Williamsburg, is charged with Tampering With Evidence, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Trafficking in Counterfeit Controlled Substances and misdemeanor Possession of Counterfeit Controlled Substances.

Rhonda Nelson-Noe, 53 of Manchester, is charged with Possession of Heroin.

Michael Matthews, 47 of Winchester, is charged with Possession of Heroin, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and misdemeanor Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

Bonnie Jones, 48 of Ripley, is charged with Domestic Violence.

Terry Mays, 45 of Mount Orab, is charged with Theft From a Person in a Protected Class and Receiving Stolen Property.

Greg Wallace, 28 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle.

An indictment means that an individual has been charged with a crime. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.