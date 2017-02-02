Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos

By Wade Linville –

Another regular season of high school hoops is quickly winding down for the Western Brown Lady Broncos.

The Lady Broncos celebrated Senior Night on Monday, Jan. 30 as they hosted Archbishop McNicholas for their final home game of the season at Western Brown High School.

Recognized were the three senior members of the Western Brown High School varsity girls basketball squad – Taylor Barthel, Bailie Darnall, and Kaitlyn Huseman.

The Lady Broncos suffered a 57-29 loss on Senior Night to the skilled McNicholas team.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to wrap up their regular season schedule with three league games on the road.

The Lady Broncos ventured to Batavia High School on Feb. 2 to face the Lady Bulldogs in a league contest.

The Lady Broncos are back in action at New Richmond High School on Feb. 6, and they will travel to Amelia to cap off their regular season with a league bout against the Lady Barons on Feb. 9.