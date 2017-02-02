Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn
‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years

Written by News Democrat

By Wayne Gates –

A man called Brown County’s number one heroin dealer is going to prison for ten years.
Joe Stein entered a guilty plea on January 26 to two counts of Trafficking in Heroin.  Both are second degree felonies.
Brown County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Gusweiler sentenced Stein to five years on each count to run consecutively for a total of ten years in prison.
Stein was also fined $15,000 by Gusweiler and was made to forfeit three vehicles and another $8460 in cash.
“He was the number one target in the county.  We were fortunate enough to make the progress we did on the case.  I’m hoping that this sends a message to others that this is what the potential consequences can be of selling heroin and killing our citizens,” said Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force Commander John Burke.
“I was very happy with the way the case went and very happy with the investigation.  We are always trying to get to the next level.  Stein was at the top of the food chain in the county, but obviously he got it from somewhere.”
Stein said that the task force is already looking to the next big drug bust.
“We are going to continue to ramp up and we have some more targets,” Burke said.
Stein was arrested last August after agents from the BCDMCTF along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Mt. Orab PD, stopped Stein in his vehicle on State Route 32 after he had made a trip to Cincinnati to purchase drugs.
The investigation revealed that Stein was traveling to Cincinnati 2-3 times per week and purchasing ½-1 ounce of heroin on each visit.
Burke said that he would like to think that an arrest of the magnitude of Stein will have a positive impact.
“You have to figure he had dozens and dozens of customers, all of which were in jeopardy of overdosing and dying.  He was the number one heroin dealer in the county,” Burke said.
“Maybe someone who couldn’t get their fix as a result of this ended up in rehab.  That would be a great ending for the kind of work that we do.”
Burke said that a big arrest like this one is a big motivator for his officers.
“It’s a great boost to morale.  They do all this work, they do undercover buys, sometimes they risk their lives and then to see something satisfying,” Burke said.
He also had praise for the Brown County Prosecutors Office and Judge Gusweiler.
“It’s great to see that the court system is supporting us and meting out the kind of penalties that you want to see.  (Judge Gusweiler) has sent a message with this ten year sentence.”
Burke also extended special thanks to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mt. Orab PD, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

