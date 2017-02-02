Lady Warriors roll to 18-1

Eastern girls top Lynchburg-Clay, Bethel-Tate –

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors upped their overall record to 18-1 with recent wins over the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs and the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers.

The Lady Warriors took one huge step closer to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I title on Jan. 26 by defeating last year’s league champion Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs for the second time this season.

After defeating the Lady Mustangs by a narrow margin of 50-46 the first time the two teams faced in league play on Jan. 9, the Lady Warriors escaped Lynchburg-Clay High School with a 67-57 victory the second time they faced on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Fans who attended got to witness an impressive court performance by Eastern’s junior star Allison Day, who led all scorers with 36 points.

The Lady Warriors took control in the second half after the two teams were knotted at 23 to end the first half of play.

Recording a double-double in the win was Eastern sophomore Alexa Pennington with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Eastern’s Whitney Broughton contributed with nine points, while Morgan Reynolds ended with six points.

Rounding out Eastern’s scoring was junior Mikayla Farris with two points.

Perfect in SHAC play at 10-0 and only three conference games left on the regular season schedule, it looks as if the Eastern varsity girls basketball coach Kevin Pickerill and his Lady Warriors are not only on track to claim their second league title in the past three years, but also on track to bring home the SHAC Gold Ball, an award that only goes out to a basketball team that finishes the regular season perfect in conference play.

The Lady Warriors will face the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays in their next SHAC contest on Feb. 2, a team the Lady Warriors defeated 66-26 when they faced on Jan. 7.

The Lady Warriors will go up against the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats in a SHAC contest scheduled for Feb. 6, a team that has only managed two wins this season.

The Lady Warriors will wrap-up SHAC play this season with a Feb. 9 game at West Union High School. The Lady Warriors dominated for a 89-23 victory when hosting West Union on Jan. 23.

The Lady Warriors rose to an overall record of 17-1 with last Thursday’s victory over Lynchburg-Clay and upped their record to 18-1 on the season by topping the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers 56-32 in a non-league contest held at Eastern High School Jan. 30.

There were three Lady Warriors to reach double figures in scoring against the Lady Tigers.

Pennington led the way in scoring for Eastern with 14 points. Day ended the night with 13 points, and Farris finished with 12 points.