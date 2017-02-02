Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown Lady G-Men have struggled with inexperience and injury through their 2016-17 court campaign, a young team that continues to show improvement.

On Jan. 28, the Lady G-Men captured their sixth win of the season by topping the visiting Amelia Lady Barons 52-44, upping their overall record to 6-12.

The win over Amelia snapped a three-game slide for the Lady G-Men after suffering losses to Eastern, Bethel-Tate, and Williamsburg.

The Lady G-Men were scheduled to round out their regular season schedule with league games against Felicity-Franklin, Clermont Northeastern, and Blanchester.

The Lady G-Men will be on their home court for their final two games of the regular season against CNE (Feb. 6) and Blanchester (Feb. 9).