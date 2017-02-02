Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast

By Martha B. Jacob –

The 2016 Brown County Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast was held on Monday, Jan. 30 at the Fellowship Hall of the Church of Christ in Georgetown.

The Business Breakfast is a time to name a new chamber executive team, present the Drucker Award of Distinction and also present the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award.

There was a bit of a dark cloud along with a sense of pride as the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to a family member of Todd Rumpke, 53, who was co-president and CEO of Rumpke who died of cancer in September, 2016.

Todd’s cousin Bill Rumpke Jr. accepted the award at the ceremony.

“I am honored to accept this Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of my friend, my cousin and our company regional president Todd Rumpke,” Bill Rumpke Jr. said. “During Todd’s short 53 years in this world he achieved a lot. For anyone who attended his funeral or visitation the huge and diverse crowd of racing, hockey and family and friends was an incredible sight. It was a testament to how he lived. He believed in living each day to the fullest.”

Rumpke told the crowd of people that Todd believed strongly in the family owned company. He was determined to lead the company into the future and believed that he was born for that purpose.

Bill graciously accepted the award from the chamber as well as a certificate of recognition from State Representative Doug Green Joe Uecker, State Senator.

The Drucker Award of Distinction recognizes local businesses that have accomplished business excellence in leadership, vision and innovation as well as exhibiting understanding.

The 2016 winner of the Drucker Award went to HealthSource of Ohio which has shown a commitment to economic vitality and growth and community health throughout Brown County.

Accepting the award for HealthSource was Kim Patton, CEO of Health-Source of Ohio.

Since 1976, HealthSource of Ohio has grown to serve over 60,000 patients annually from communities located in Southwest Ohio by providing access to family medicine, pediatrics, dental, Ob/Gyn, behavioral health, pharmacy and Outreach and enrollment services.

“We are very honored and thankful to the chamber for this award,” Patton said. “We’re also very honored to be among the many other Drucker Award recipients.

“We actually have facilities in Georgetown and Mt. Orab. We actually serve over 13,000 patients in the Brown County community. Our newly opened office in Georgetown will increase HealthSource of Ohio’s capacity to serve an additional 2,800 patients.”

After accepting the Drucker Award, Patton accepted certificates of appreciation from Representative Green and Senator Uecker.

The new Brown County Chamber of Commerce Executive Team was sworn in by Judge Danny Bubp during the event.

The new executive includes Darrin Schneider as president, Melissa Layman as vice president, Linda Beckelhimer, treasurer, Diana Grooms, secretary, Brian Elliott, chairman of the board and Jennifer Patrick, communications and public relations.

The business breakfast was sponsored by Peoples Bank and catered by the Country Inn.