Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn
News

Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Martha B. Jacob –

The 2016 Brown County Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast was held on Monday, Jan. 30 at the Fellowship Hall of the Church of Christ in Georgetown.
The Business Breakfast is a time to name a new chamber executive team, present the Drucker Award of Distinction and also present the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award.
There was a bit of a dark cloud along with a sense of pride as the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to a family member of Todd Rumpke, 53, who was co-president and CEO of Rumpke who died of cancer in September, 2016.
Todd’s cousin Bill Rumpke Jr. accepted the award at the ceremony.
“I am honored to accept this Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of my friend, my cousin and our company regional president Todd Rumpke,” Bill Rumpke Jr. said. “During Todd’s short 53 years in this world he achieved a lot. For anyone who attended his funeral or visitation the huge and diverse crowd of racing, hockey and family and friends was an incredible sight. It was a testament to how he lived. He believed in living each day to the fullest.”
Rumpke told the crowd of people that Todd believed strongly in the family owned company. He was determined to lead the company into the future and believed that he was born for that purpose.
Bill graciously accepted the award from the chamber as well as a certificate of recognition from State Representative Doug Green Joe Uecker, State Senator.
The Drucker Award of Distinction recognizes local businesses that have accomplished business excellence in leadership, vision and innovation as well as exhibiting understanding.
The 2016 winner of the Drucker Award went to HealthSource of Ohio which has shown a commitment to economic vitality and growth and community health throughout Brown County.
Accepting the award for HealthSource was Kim Patton, CEO of Health-Source of Ohio.
Since 1976, HealthSource of Ohio has grown to serve over 60,000 patients annually from communities located in Southwest Ohio by providing access to family medicine, pediatrics, dental, Ob/Gyn, behavioral health, pharmacy and Outreach and enrollment services.
“We are very honored and thankful to the chamber for this award,” Patton said. “We’re also very honored to be among the many other Drucker Award recipients.
“We actually have facilities in Georgetown and Mt. Orab. We actually serve over 13,000 patients in the Brown County community. Our newly opened office in Georgetown will increase HealthSource of Ohio’s capacity to serve an additional 2,800 patients.”
After accepting the Drucker Award, Patton accepted certificates of appreciation from Representative Green and Senator Uecker.
The new Brown County Chamber of Commerce Executive Team was sworn in by Judge Danny Bubp during the event.
The new executive includes Darrin Schneider as president, Melissa Layman as vice president, Linda Beckelhimer, treasurer, Diana Grooms, secretary, Brian Elliott, chairman of the board and Jennifer Patrick, communications and public relations.
The business breakfast was sponsored by Peoples Bank and catered by the Country Inn.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat