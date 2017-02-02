Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn
Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer

Written by News Democrat

By Martha B. Jacob –

Aberdeen Village Mayor Jason Phillips says that although there have been some bumps in the road, he is extremely optimistic about the future of the village.
Most recently, Mayor Phillips called a special meeting on Dec. 22, 2016 to discuss personnel issues. The meeting was held in executive session and immediately following the executive session, Aberdeen Village Fiscal Officer Nathan Pfeffer handed council his letter of resignation, which was accepted by council.
“Since accepting Nathan’s resignation, I’ve been busy advertising for someone to take his place,” said Mayor Phillips. “We’ve been fortunate to have Jamie Eldridge, who has lots of experience as a fiscal officer, helping us out. She’s making sure everything runs smoothly, taking care of business, especially payroll. We’re not going to fall behind, and hopefully we’ll get some good applicants for the job.
Phillips said the village has also received help from other fiscal officers in the area.
The mayor said that even in the light of his search for a new fiscal officer, he is pleased with the outlook for 2017.
“We are excited about so many changes in our council and our leadership in the village,” Phillips said. “Our chief of police Fred Hampton has been a refreshing addition to our police department. He brings with him six years experience as a Marine and many years in law enforcement. He is a great fit in the department as well as our village, and we are so glad to have him on board.
“I also believe that we have the strongest council that we’ve had in many years. We had three empty seats on council and council had 30 days to fill those seats. When that didn’t happen, it was up to me to fill those seats. I’m proud to say, I couldn’t have found any better members of council than who I found.”
The newest council seats were filled by Charles Merrill, a firefighter, Bill Asbury, who brings past councilman experience to the table and Shari Lang-Stafford who has already brought a lot of growth to the Village of Aberdeen.
“Shari is an accomplished grant writer and she has had a lot of support and she brings with her a lot of experience. She started the Aberdeen Concerned Citizen’s Group a few years ago and has done wonderful things for the parks in Aberdeen. Now she has help and encouragement from Shari, Bill and Chuck,” Phillips said.
Phillips has been acting mayor of Aberdeen since 2015. Since taking over he has formed some very active committees within council.
Phillips also commended Councilwoman Billie Eitel who has served on council for several years as well as serving the village as mayor at one time.
“Billie brings so much knowledge to the table,” Phillips said. “She’s also very good with finances. If I need anything, I’ll call Billie personally for help, and she always steps up.
“Tony and Rajenna Combess have been tied in to this community in a lot of ways, and are very supportive and active on council.”
Mayor Phillips said that one of his and council’s goals for 2017 is to find funding to tear down the old school building which has been deemed an unsafe structure. He said that a police department and a city building is badly needed for the village.
“We are looking at every grant we can to help with the expenses of demolishing that old building,” Phillips said. “In my opinion I would like to build some kind of pole barn on that site some day. The village owns the land where the school building is located and if the structure is removed we would be ready to rebuild. But that’s just what I would like to do. It’s council’s eventual decision.”
Phillips said the walk path in the village has been approved and will be complete in 2020 and he said that things are looking good for the state to take over care and maintenance on the new bridge but the village will be in charge of mowing the area by the bridge.
Grants are also being applied for to fix up the village’s boat docks. He said financially the village is doing well and the upcoming year looks good.

