Harold Wardlow

Harold “Tony” Wardlow, age 76, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

He was born August 21, 1940 in Sardinia, OH, son of the late Maurice Wardlow and Wauneda Neal Wardlow .

Surviving are 3 daughters, Wauneda (Daniel) Hurt of Mt. Orab, Tonya (Jamey) Young of Georgetown, and Patricia (Tom) Reifenberger of Sardinia. Also left to mourn her passing are 10 grandchildren, Blake Hurt, Daniel “A.J.” Hurt, Landan Hurt, Macy Graves, Garrison Graves, Zadie Kay Young, Amy (Mark) Riggs, Jamie (Jaimee) Layman, Sara Reifenberger, and Sean (Alicia) Reifenberger. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren, sister, Joyce (Paul Loury) Wardlow, brother, Don (Frieda) Wardlow, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Wardlow.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Friday, February 3, 2017 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Kevin Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, Friday, February 3, 2017, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

