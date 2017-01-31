Ollie J Slone

Ollie James Slone, age 87 of Union Township, Ohio formerly of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Saturday, January 28, 2017 at his residence. He retired in 1987 after 30 years of service as a teacher for the Amelia Elementary/West Clermont School District and a United States Air Force Korean War veteran. Ollie was born August 9, 1929 in Knott County , Kentucky the son of the late Dan and Melvina Slone. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by eight sisters.

Mr. Slone is survived by his wife of sixty-six years – Iris (Garcia) Slone whom he married April 7, 1950; one daughter – Helen Slone Spurgeon and husband Dennis of Union Township, Ohio; two grandchildren – Jason Spurgeon and wife Margo of Milford, Ohio and Jami Seibert and husband Jay of Anderson Township, Ohio; three great grandchildren – William Spurgeon and Max and Sam Seibert; two brothers – Willie Dan Slone and wife Irene of Tennessee and Carson Slone of Indiana and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Union Township, Ohio with military services by the Clermont County Honor Guard.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Glaucoma Society Foundation at http://www. americanglaucomasociety.net/