Betty L Gifford

Betty Lou Gifford, age 75 of Amelia, Ohio, formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, January 29, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired factory worker at US Shoe Corporation and later at Precision Lens. Mrs. Gifford was a member of the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. She was born March 13, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late William L. and Sue (McGuffy) Frazier. She was also preceded in death by one sister – Nellie Mae Hopper and two brothers – Charles and William Frazier.

Mrs. Gifford is survived by her husband of fifty-five years – Bobby G. Gifford whom she married October 1, 1961; one daughter – Cindy Lofton and fiancé Tim Perry of Amelia, Ohio; one son – Bobby Gifford and wife Beth of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Adrianna and Carter Lofton and Nolan and Wyatt Gifford and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Andy Sturm will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati OH 45242 or to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way WA 98063.