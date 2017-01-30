Ralph J. Snider, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. Snider was a farmer, a former employee of the village of Georgetown, Ohio, an Army Korean War veteran and a member of the F.O.E. #2293. He was born January 25, 1931 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Grover and Julia (Wood) Snider. He was also preceded in death by two brothers – Charles Wood and Willard Grover Snider, two sisters – Frances Warren and Norma Moore, one sister-in-law – Helen Snider and three brothers-in-law – Herb Warren, Eldred Moore and T.J. Gaskin, Jr..

Ralph is survived by his wife – Maxine (Bell) Snider, whom he married February 24, 1990; three children – Tony Cofransesco and wife Mary of Georgetown, Ohio, Tim Cofransesco and wife Amy of Fayetteville, Ohio and Teresa Stenger and husband Tim of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Tommy Stenger and Tessa, Ryan and Marin Cofransesco; four sisters – Eula Mae Gaskin of Bethel, Ohio, Gladys Hollis and husband Larry of Cincinnati, Ohio, Phyllis McKinney and husband Bob of Georgetown, Ohio and Jewel Moore and husband Keith of Houston,Texas; one sister-in-law – Jo Snider of Lebanon, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Barney Gaskin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery with veterans services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com