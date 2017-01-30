James R Garman

James Russell “Jim” Garman, 84 years of Locust Grove passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017.

He was born September 24, 1932 at Cedar Mills, OH., the son of the late Everett J. and Marie (Knauff) Garman. Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Ione Knauff Kisling and four infant brothers.

Jim was a 1950 graduate of Franklin High School. He was a lifelong farmer and retired Franklin Township Trustee after 18 years of service. He was a member of the Peebles Young Adult Farmers and Farm Wives, FFA Supporter, Charolais Association and he loved to help and support his community and neighbors. On November 1, 1958 he was united in marriage to Joyce (Osborne) Garman who survives; two sons, Kenneth (Fiancé Heather Gordon of Washington CH) Garman of Sinking Spring and Mark (Pam) Garman of Chillicothe; two daughters, Michele (Raymond) Ahrman of Peebles and Carol Cadwallader of Peebles; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Church.

Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of choice. Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. To sign our online quest book, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com