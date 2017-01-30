Betty L Greiner

Betty Louise Greiner, age 85 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Sept 25, 1931 in Blue Creek, OH, the daughter of the late Ollie and Elva (Moore) Bennington. She was a real estate broker for Greiner Realty. She attended the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union, worked in the business office at Southern Ohio Correctional Institute and was an enrolled IRS tax preparer.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband James E. Greiner, infant son Jeffrey Greiner, 1 daughter; Vicki Baker, 2 brothers; William and Maxie Bennington and 1 grandson.

Betty is survived by son Doug Greiner of Mt. Orab, daughter Sandy Hurt and husband Dallas of Russellville, 2 brothers; Tom Bennington and wife Janice of Blue Creek, Dwight Bennington and wife Sharon of Seaman, 2 sisters; Doris McFarland of Peebles, Patsy Stevens and husband Cliff of West Union, 2 sisters in law; Peggy Bennington of West Union and Joyce Bennington of New Market, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Russellville Presbyterian Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home with Rev Larry Hoop officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 69, Russellville, OH 45168.

