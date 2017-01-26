Rockets soar past Whiteoak

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets topped the visiting Whiteoak Wildcats 58-51 in Friday’s round of high school boys’ hoop action, marking their third win of the season.

The Rockets upped their Southern Hills Athletic Conference record to 3-4 with Friday’s league win, bringing home their second straight league victory after topping the North Adams Green Devils 59-55 on Jan. 13.

There were three Rockets to reach double figures in scoring in Friday’s win at Fayetteville.

Fayetteville’s senior sharp-shooter Max Lanham struggled with shooting from three-point range against the Devils, but managed to bury seven-of-12 shots from inside the arc and connect on four-of-seven attempts from the foul line to lead Rocket scorers with 18 points.

Fayetteville’s junior Zak Smyth shot for 14 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and blocked four shots to aid in the Rocket win.

Fayetteville’s junior postman Luke Wiederhold recorded a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, 11 of them defensive rebounds.

Fayetteville sophomore CJ McCulley contributed with nine points.

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Fairfield Lions in a league contest on the road Jan. 24, and they will be back at home Jan. 27 to host the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays.