James S Kesler

James Sidney “Sid” Kesler, 82 of Sardinia died Monday, January 23, 2017 at Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was preceded in death by his wife Louise and son Mike Kessler. He is survived by 2 daughters Cindy (Gary) Rickey and Marilyn Clark, daughter-in-law Kathy Kessler, 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, 2 brother-in laws, Bill Boling and Ron Hite.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Burial was in Sardinia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to donors choice. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.