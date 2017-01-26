Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos continue to show improvement on the court, and on Jan. 21 they would gallop to a 75-40 non-league win at home over the visiting Hillsboro Indians.

Leading the way in the Bronco win was junior guard Clayton Wolfe with 17 points, sinking six-of-15 shots from the field that included three three-pointers, and connecting on two-of-two attempts from the charity stripe.

Also reaching double figures in scoring in Saturday’s win was Western Brown’s senior postman Hunter O’Hara, who finished with 11 points with four-of-seven shooting from the field and two-of-three shooting from the foul line.

O’Hara also pulled down 10 rebounds to record a double-double.

Also performing for the Broncos was senior guard Logan Nickell, who drained four-of-six shots from the field, including 1-1 from three-point range, to finish with nine points.

The Broncos entered Saturday’s non-league game coming off a 77-59 league loss to the Goshen Warriors from the night before.

The Broncos led 31-30 at halftime, but were outscored by the Warriors 47-28 in the second half.

Wolfe led the Broncos in scoring against the Warriors with 15 points, while also shooting for double figures was junior Jack Finn, who finished with 13 points.

Leading the Warriors in scoring was Alex Koopmans with 15 points, while teammate Ryan Wake finished with 14 points. Goshen’s Tony Moore and Brandon Cox finished with 11 points apiece.

The Broncos stood at an overall record of 4-9 and a league mark of 1-5 following the loss to Goshen and the win over Hillsboro.

The Broncos were scheduled to be back on their home court Tuesday, Jan. 24 to host McNicholas for a non-league game.

The Broncos will return to their home court Jan. 27 for a league bout against the Norwood Indians.