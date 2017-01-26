RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler
By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos continue to show improvement on the court, and on Jan. 21 they would gallop to a 75-40 non-league win at home over the visiting Hillsboro Indians.
Leading the way in the Bronco win was junior guard Clayton Wolfe with 17 points, sinking six-of-15 shots from the field that included three three-pointers, and connecting on two-of-two attempts from the charity stripe.
Also reaching double figures in scoring in Saturday’s win was Western Brown’s senior postman Hunter O’Hara, who finished with 11 points with four-of-seven shooting from the field and two-of-three shooting from the foul line.
O’Hara also pulled down 10 rebounds to record a double-double.
Also performing for the Broncos was senior guard Logan Nickell, who drained four-of-six shots from the field, including 1-1 from three-point range, to finish with nine points.
The Broncos entered Saturday’s non-league game coming off a 77-59 league loss to the Goshen Warriors from the night before.
The Broncos led 31-30 at halftime, but were outscored by the Warriors 47-28 in the second half.
Wolfe led the Broncos in scoring against the Warriors with 15 points, while also shooting for double figures was junior Jack Finn, who finished with 13 points.
Leading the Warriors in scoring was Alex Koopmans with 15 points, while teammate Ryan Wake finished with 14 points. Goshen’s Tony Moore and Brandon Cox finished with 11 points apiece.
The Broncos stood at an overall record of 4-9 and a league mark of 1-5 following the loss to Goshen and the win over Hillsboro.
The Broncos were scheduled to be back on their home court Tuesday, Jan. 24 to host McNicholas for a non-league game.
The Broncos will return to their home court Jan. 27 for a league bout against the Norwood Indians.

