Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash

By Wayne Gates –

A truck driver is facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter after a couple was killed in a car crash in Mt. Orab on election day.

Investigators say Bradley Kinney was driving a 2007 Kenworth semi truck west on State Route 32 on November 8 when he ran a red light at Eastwood Road.

Ray Harding, Jr. and Patricia Harding were crossing the intersection when their truck was hit by the vehicle Kinney was driving.

The Chevrolet Silverado driven by the Hardings split in half on impact, with the cab coming to rest about 200 feet west of the impact point.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicular man-slaughter counts are second degree misdemeanors, which carry a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $750 fine for each count.

The case will be in Brown County Municipal Court and a hearing for the case has not yet been set.