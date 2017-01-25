Man arrested after home invasion

By Wayne Gates –

A Clermont County man is in jail after being arrested for a home invasion in Brown County that happened on Sunday, January 22.

According to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, “Deputies arrived on scene and discovered forced entry into the residence. The investigation revealed that (the) residence did have shots fired on the inside of the residence and well as the outside of the residence. One victim did have minor injuries from an assault that took place inside the residence.”

The press release also said that the residents were locked in the bathroom while the suspects left the house and that they fired more shots back into the house as they were leaving.

Wesley Gibson was arrested the next day and is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Abduction and Impersonating a Police Officer. Gibson is currently being held in the Brown County Jail.

Sheriff Gordon Ellis said that one or two others could also be involved in the crime.

“We believe there were additional suspects involved. We are in the process of trying to identify those suspects as the investigation continues,” Ellis said.

He added that investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the crime.

“It’s difficult to say as the investigation is only about 24 hours old, but we are looking into every avenue to determine why this particular house was selected,” Ellis said.

“If anyone has any additional information, we would appreciate it if they would contact (937) 378-4435 and ask Chief Deputy Hodges or Detective Buddy Moore.”