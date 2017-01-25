BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog

By Martha B. Jacob –

According the Brown County Deputy Dog Warden Barb Ashmore, the older a dog gets, the less likely it is to be adopted. “As shelter dogs age,” Ashmore said, “it becomes much harder for them to find a good home.

“People come to the shelter looking for puppies all the time, they think the younger the dog, the easier it will be to train, but that is not always true.”

Ashmore explained that depending on someone’s lifestyle, an older dog could be a much better fit.

“Just ask anyone who’s adopted a dog rather than a puppy,” she said. “They will tell you, there is so much that an adult dog can offer a family. They’re more mature and the wildness of puppyhood is gone, leaving them more composed and relaxed.

“They still play and run around but adult dogs have what I like to call an “off switch”. I think adult dogs are actually easier to deal with and take less time to train.”

She continued, “Sadly I think some people just don’t want to adopt what they consider to be a broken dog. But that is so far from the truth. There are many reasons older dogs end up at a shelter.”

Ashmore said that older dogs usually have longer attention spans and understand commands a lot quicker.

“By only considering a puppy leaves plenty of wonderful dogs without a home simply because they didn’t get a great start in life,” Ashmore added. “The Brown County Animal Shelter at 100 Veterans Blvd in Georgetown staff would like to invite people out to see the great dogs. which are now available., who knows, You might just find your new best friend.”

The Brown County Animal Shelter has a great facebook account where pictures of all the dogs are available, along with a little information on the dog. Please call the shelter at (937) 378-3457 for more information.