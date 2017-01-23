Vivian Coleen passed away peacefully on January 16, 2017. She was a resident of Indian Hill. She was born to Lee and Mable Miller of Batavia, OH, September 15, 1925.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Carl (Bud) Rumpke and sister Carolyn Virginia Miller, sister Nancy (Jim) McCord resides in Phoenix AZ. Devoted mother of Janet (Tom) Chaney, Charlotte (Garth) Wiley and Bettie (Jackie) Cline. Coleen absolutely loved her grandchildren; Sean, Angie, Sarah, Laura, Erik, Michelle, Greg, and her great grandchildren; Garrett, Ethan, Ashlyn, Emalyn, Norah and Aiden.

Visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre funeral Home (Amelia) Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 12:30 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM. Interment at Batavia Union Cemetery.

