Earl Lainhart

Written by News Democrat

Earl Lainhart, age 95 of Russellville, Ohio, died Friday, January 20, 2017 at his residence.  He was a United States Army WWII Era Veteran, a farmer and retired from the Brown County Highway Department.  He attended many Pentecostal Holiness Churches in the surrounding area.  Mr. Lainhart was born December 29, 1921 in Jackson County, Kentucky the son of the late Isaac and Amanda Jane (Harrison) Lainhart.  He was also preceded in death by two sons – Joel and Vincent Lainhart; three sisters – Iona Hisel, Lena Evans and Elsie Lainhart; two brothers – Stanley and Alvin Lainhart.

Mr. Lainhart is survived by his loving wife of nearly seventy-two years – Alice (Isaacs) Lainhart; five children – Joyce Dawson (John) of Hamersville, Ohio, Billy Joe Lainhart (Barbara) of Ripley, Ohio, Marshell Lyn Lainhart (Connie) of Winchester, Ohio, DeWayne Lainhart (Erin) of Russellville, Ohio and Rebecca Sue Luttrell (Larry) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one fifth generation great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.  Brother Delbert Saylor will officiate.  Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday.  Interment will follow the funeral service in Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com

