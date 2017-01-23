Charles E Bates Sr

Charles Edward Bates, Sr., 92, of Fayetteville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Born on July 9, 1924 in Addyston, Ohio, son of Nathan Bates and Margaret Hay.

Charles proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII and became a decorated combat veteran. He later became a teacher and superintendent for Fayetteville Perry Schools, where he eventually retired.

The beloved father of Charles (Christine) Bates, Jr., Thomas (Maureen) Bates, Timothy (Lisa) Bates, Bonita (Jack Isleib)Roberts, and Patrick (Rhonda) Bates; loving grandfather of Andrea (Brent), Ellen, Hannah, Kameron, Nathan, Emily, and Lillian; proud great-grandfather of Logan and Riley.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 57years, Joan (nee Eggleston) Bates; daughter, Sandra Bates; parents, Nathan and Margaret Bates.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 5-8pm at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio 45107.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at St. Angela Merici (St. Patricks Chapel), 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118. Interment will take place at Ursuline Cemetery, Brown County, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com