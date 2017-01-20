Patsy A Clark

Patsy Ann Clark, age 70 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, January 16, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired packer for Keebler. Patsy was born September 20, 1946 in Kentucky the daughter of the late Alvis and Minnie (Clark) Smallwood. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Ralph “Tom” Clark in 2001, two sisters – Jean Howell and Sherry Smallwood and one brother-in-law – Lester Howell.

Mrs. Clark is survived by one daughter – Shelly Moler of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandsons – Craig Clark and wife Julia of Sardinia, Ohio and Travis Moler and wife Amber of Georgetown, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Grayson and Corbin Clark and McKinze and Mason Moler; one brother – Woody Smallwood and wife Donna of West Palm Beach, Florida; two sisters – Barb Gregory and husband Daryl of Norwood, Ohio and Charlotte Turner and husband Dave of Covington, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com