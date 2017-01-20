Michael D. Karos Jr., 70, of Amelia, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Mercy Health Jewish Hospital. He was born July 6, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Michael Karos and Edna Lucas Bean. He was married to Deborah Huston Karos, who survives, for 34 years.

Michael was part owner of J&M Septic and was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293 in Georgetown.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lauren Karos; siblings, Sharon Browning, Donna (Mike) Hess, Rusty (Jackie) Bean and

several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Karos.

Michaels wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements are by E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia.

