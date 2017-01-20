John H Kirk

John Howard Kirk, 73 years old of Utopia, Ohio, passed away on January 18, 2017, at his Home in Utopia, Ohio. Husband of the Late Hildreth M Franklin Kirk.

He is survived by his 2 Sons: John H. (Eva) Kirk, Jr. and Kevin D. (Joyce) Kirk. 6 Grandchildren: Stephanie Kirk-O’Hearn, Brandon (Kelsey) Kirk, Kevin Kirk II, Deanna Kirk, Kiera Kirk and Zoey Kirk. 2 Great-Grandchildren: Braydon O’Hearn and Braylee Kirk. Sister: Geraldine Holts and 3 Late Sisters. 2 Late Brothers. Brother-in-laws: Willie Franklin and 2 late Brother-in-laws. Sister-in-law: Peg Proffitt. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and other Family.

Funeral Services will be at the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio, 45120, on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Shinkle Ridge Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.