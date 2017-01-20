Janet R Meyer

Janet Rae Meyer, age 77 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Thursday, January 19, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired teacher for the Western Brown Local School District. Janet was born September 12, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia Gottmann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Leroy “Lee” Henry Meyer in 2011.

Mrs. Meyer is survived by two daughters – Lee Ann Gauche and husband John of Fayetteville and Lori Pringle and husband David of Wilmington, Ohio; one son – Larry Meyer and wife Rachel of Fayetteville, Ohio; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, January 23, 2017 at the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. Martin Cemetery in St. Martin, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com